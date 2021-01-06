Sharp launches Love2Cook app-controlled oven in UK

Sharp plans to make it easier to make impressive dishes with its app-controlled Love2Cook oven, which has just launched in the UK after being announced last Summer.

Integrating with the Innit cooking platform, the Love2Cook KS-76S50 Smart Oven is controlled via an app. Selecting the ingredients you have, personal preferences, lifestyle, dietary restrictions and health goals, Innit can suggest hundreds of recipes designed to work with the oven. Each recipe can be customised, too. It’s not just about choosing a recipe, as once selected, the Love2Cook will be set to the ideal temperature, cooking mode and oven time for each customised recipe.

“Providing the missing link between world-class cooking know-how and leading-edge oven technology, our collaboration with Innit has really enabled us to step up to the plate, and offer a totally connected and personalized cooking experience. We can now provide access to everything from customizable recipes for our oven through to specialist cooking features and automated cooking settings, so that families have all the latest, on-tap assistance they need to expand their repertoire of dishes, and create delicious and nutritious meals to suit their individual lifestyles,” said Sharp’s head of MDA, Seçkin Gençoğlu.

An A-rated oven, the Love2Cook is packed with the latest tech, including a PowerBoost, which cuts heating times by up to 50%. There are ten functions and 150 pre-set cooking programmes, too.

Cleaning an oven is never fun, but the Love2Cook has its VapClean feature. Using water from a manually-filled tray, the oven can use the power of steam to dislodge hard-to-remove grease and grime. VapClean takes 20 minutes to run and, if it’s as good as Sharp says it is, will save a lot of time using a traditional steam cleaner.

Decked out in black with an LCD screen on the front, the Love2Cook looks every-bit the high-end oven that it is.