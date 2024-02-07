Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark adds cordless FlexBreeze Fan and new air purifiers

Shark has announced the cordless FlexBreeze Fan and NeverChange 5 air purifiers, expanding into air products. As usual, Shark ‘s new products have a few differences that make them stand out from the competition.

FlexBreeze Fan

If there’s one issue with traditional fans, it’s that they can be hard to place where you want them. \The Shark FlexBreeze Fan aims to fix that problem in two ways.

First, the fan has an integrated battery, which can run in corded or cordless modes. With a 20-hour runtime, the fan will last as long as you reasonably need it.

Secondly, although the fan is a pedestal model, the top detaches, turning the FlexBreeze into a desktop fan that can be placed on a desk or table. That certainly removes the dilemma of whether you should buy a pedestal or desktop model, as this fan is both.

Rather than just designed for indoor use, Shark expects the FlexBreeze Fan to be used outside, too. To that end, the fan is rain and UV-resistant, and Shark will sell a misting attachment for outdoor use, powered by a standard hose attachment, which can reduce the air temperature by up to 5°C.

Shark FlexBreeze Fan with Misting attachment
The fan has five speeds, 180 degrees of horizontal oscillation, a 55-degree tilt and a timer mode. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

Shark NeverChange 5

Shark NeverChange 5 press shot

The Shark Air Purifier 6 HE600UK came out back in 2021, and has since been discontinued, but the company is ready to re-enter the purifier market with its new NeverChange 5 range, available in two different sizes. As the name states, these purifiers have filters that are designed to last for up to five years. Shark says that this is 10 times longer than the competition, which results in a £200 saving on filters over five years.

Each purifier has four layers of filtration. There’s an outer DebrisDefense filter, which is designed to capture larger particles, such as pet hair; this layer can be cleaned and reused. There’s then a Pet Particle barrier to capture dander and allergens, followed by Activated Carbon and Nanoseal HEPA filters.

As introduced with its Shark Stratos vacuum cleaners, such as the NZ420UK, the purifiers take Shark’s Anti-Odour capsules, which neutralise bad smells and release a gentle smell back out.

Using Auto IQ, the purifiers can adjust fan speed based on air quality, utilising particular matter (PM) sensors. This lets the purifiers react to small particles, such as caused by pollen or cooking, but not gasses, such as VOCs.

The purifiers will launch in the UK soon, but pricing has not yet been announced.

