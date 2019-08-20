Right now when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2, Amazon will throw in its Echo Dot speaker for free.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Amazon Echo Dot for £139 (save £49.99)

Two products that work seamlessly together to build the strong foundations for a superb smart home ecosystem, now is the time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Why? Saving you £49.99, one of Amazon’s most popular smart speakers, the Echo Dot will be yours at no extra cost.

Best Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell Bundle Deal The New Echo Dot - Charcoal Fabric plus Ring Video Doorbell 2 A seamless duo of smart home gadgets, increase the security of your home with the Ring Video Doorbell 2's 1080p video recording, able to see, hear and speak to your guests and get the Echo Dot for free.

Pay just £139 for the reduced smart Ring doorbell, usually retailing at £179, and, really, you’re not just saving on the price of the Echo Dot, you’re getting a total discount of £89.99. Not too shabby if you ask me.

The question you might be asking, however — how do they work together? The Echo Dot is packed full of skill, newly designed into an even more optimal and attractive smart speaker. Able to act on any given voice command, Alexa will stream music from your preferred service, read you the top news headlines, set reminders, order items you’re running out of and, of course, control your other smart gadgets.

From turning the lights on and off to setting the thermostat at your desired temperature to keep your home cosy; the Echo Dot can also assist with Ring Video Doorbell 2, able to pull up the live feed to your compatible screened device like smart or Fire Stick equipped TVs, or an Echo Show.

Allowing you to not only see your visitors when they press the doorbell, but also hear and speak directly to them, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 adds that extra bit of security to your home and the guests you choose to let in. Even if they haven’t rang the doorbell, you’ll get an alert straight to your smartphone when movement is detected.

Best Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell Bundle Deal The New Echo Dot - Charcoal Fabric plus Ring Video Doorbell 2 A seamless duo of smart home gadgets, increase the security of your home with the Ring Video Doorbell 2's 1080p video recording, able to see, hear and speak to your guests and get the Echo Dot for free.

The smart Ring doorbell records in 1080p HD resolution with a 160-degree view and comes with a rechargeable battery — though there is the option to wire up to the mains for a constant charge.

The perfect duo: run your home smoothly and safely with the help of these two smart devices working in perfect tandem. Get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot for just £139 now, essentially giving you the most popular Amazon smart speaker for free.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More