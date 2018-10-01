Screen-blocking sunglasses are the latest tool in the battle against tech addition

Polarised Sunglasses can often be an inadvertent barrier to smartphone use, requiring wearers to remove their eye protection in order to discern what’s on the display.

Now one man is using this annoyance to help sun-seekers wean themselves off their display addition. The IRL Glasses are a nod to the online shorthand for “in real life” and the developer wants them to foster more real life interactions.

1,000 beta versions of the glasses, which can block TV screens, digital signage and some laptop displays, have launched on Kickstarter (via Fast Company) on Monday for the early bird price of $49.99 (usually $79.99).

The specs themselves are inspired by those worn by the late, great Rowdy Roddy Piper in the 80s classic They Live. The polarisation is TAC 1.1, Cat 3, UV 400, meaning they can be used as UV-blocking sunglasses too.

“We’re seeing such a shift in our habits as humans, and I think it’s really worth taking a step back and not just unthinkingly embracing the digital world, but questioning it,” said inventor Ivan Cash.

“My hope with these glasses is that it sparks additional conversation and inspires people to rethink their relationship with technology, to screens, specifically.

“I think that many of us feel powerless because screens are addictive in nature and we can’t help but be a moth to a light to some capacity So I think that one feeling is empowerment and having a real sense of like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to subject myself to all of this noise.’ It’s actually a way of pushing back against it.”

Cash says the IRL glasses don’t block phones yet, but he’s working on it. In the meantime, just use the crappy polarised glasses you have at home with a plastic smartphone screen!

Would you buy the IRL sunglasses if they came to market? Are you seeking more ways to limit your exposure to screens? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.