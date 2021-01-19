Scalpers spoil another PS5 restock and it’s getting beyond the joke

Scalpers are still ruining PS5 sales for the general public, with the makers of a popular bot brazenly claiming to have snagged more than 2,000 consoles from the retailer GAME on Tuesday.

The makers of Carnage Bot claimed it’s users were able to leap to the front of the queue when a limited number of consoles went on sale on Tuesday morning. The restock sold out in ten minutes.

“Other 2,000 checkouts successfully loved for today’s GAME restock on the PS5. Just keeps getting easier every time,” the now-locked account wrote as shoppers floundered in efforts to grab the new-gen consoles. “2K+ Checkouts, thousands in profit made,” it went on to write, according to tweets seen by VGC.

Many Twitter users celebrated the receipt of more than 10 confirmation emails while using the Carnage Bot platform, which will hopefully be picked up on by the retailer as it seeks to ensure only one console goes out per customer.

The idea is for those grabbing the consoles through these questionably means is to sell on secondary market for huge profits. There is nothing illegal about their actions and online retailers like eBay does not intervene in the sale of the items for well above the original value. Yay capitalism!

A GAME spokesperson told VGC: “PlayStation 5’s continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply. We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email. At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers. Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”