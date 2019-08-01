It’s going to be a bumpy ride but it’ll be worth it with a 23% discount on the Knight Bus Harry Potter Lego set, now just £26.99.

Buy now: Harry Potter Knight Bus Lego Set for £26.99 (down from £34.99)

Join Stan Shunpick and Ernie Prang on a motion sickness inducing ride to pick up witches and wizards with the topsy-turvy Knight Bus Lego set, straight from the pages of Prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry Potter Knight Bus Lego Set Deal LEGO 75957 Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy, Triple-decker Collectible Set with Minifigures Bring to life the Prisoner of Azkaban with this 403 piece Lego set featuring Stan Shunpick, Ernie Prang an Harry Potter figurines and much more.

Usually £34.99, Amazon has taken a swift £8 off the original price point for a limited time only, making this essential Potterhead purchase a cost of only £26.99. The last time we featured an offer on a Lego Harry Potter set, it was gone in no time so be sure to snap this one up while it’s still available.

Be transported to the marvellous Wizarding World of Harry Potter and apparate into one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite scenes with the introduction of the odd Stan Shunpick and questionable driver, Ernie Prang. Including the brilliant purple, three level Knight Bus, this Lego set also comes with three figurines, including the formerly mentioned ticket inspector and driver, as well as the famous Harry Potter himself.

A fully immersive Lego set, the fun doesn’t simply end once you’ve built the impressive Knight Bus. With a hinged side panel and removable roof, re-enact or make up your own scenes. Just avoid the dangers of the Grim.

Cool features include the ability to slide the bed, as well as a swinging chandelier to really capture the essence of Ernie Prang’s bad driving. True Potter fans will also enjoy the inclusion Ernie’s companion, the shrunken head, as well as Sirius Black on the front of the Daily Prophet and Harry’s trunk.

Like with all Lego sets, you can follow the instructions or get creative. Compatible with all other Lego sets and bricks, build your own Wizarding World with the Knight Bus set adding another 403 pieces to the mix.

Load your trunk onto the Knight Bus and save 23% on this truly iconic Lego set, now reduced to £26.99 from £34.99.

