Just in time for Father’s Day, make Dad feel like a kid again and add some intrigue to his desk with this fantastic London Skyline kit. Now only £33.95, from £44.99, build the capital from the ground up, all with a great discount courtesy of Amazon.

A brilliant way to keep Dad occupied on his special day, you can now buy the Lego London Skyline set, featuring a number of key landmarks, for a fraction of the price. Knocking £11.04 off the total, get ready for your dad to be pulling his hair out whilst he constructs this architectural masterpiece.

The model, once assembled, stretches across 28cm and reaches up to 15cm high. Ideal for sitting proudly on Dad’s desk, it’s not hard to imagine his smug expression once he’s done. Compiling of 468 individual, teeny tiny pieces, it’s no easy feat either, no matter Dad’s fighting talk.

As the Lego creation begins to come together, you’ll be able to point out familiar landmarks like Big Ben, the London Eye and Nelson’s Column.

The best part is once you’ve built it, the fun doesn’t have to stop — even if Dad kind of wishes it would. The pieces are compatible with all other Lego construction sets, allowing you to mix and match with the likes of the New York skyline, Paris’ own famous spots and other cities like Shanghai and Chicago too.

Piece together your own fantasy cities and open up new worlds with an assortment of pieces.

Now with an appealing 25% off, you can buy the iconic London Skyline Lego set for just £33.95. Dad might not have any hair left after finishing its construction, but you will rest easy knowing you nailed not only a great gift but also a great deal too. We consider that a winning combination.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.