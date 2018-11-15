Samsung’s VL Series speakers aim to be smart and stylish

Samsung announce the launch of its new smart speaker range in the VL Series.

The VL Series is made up of the VL3 and VL5 speakers that aim to marry elegant design with high-quality sound.

The VL Series looks to blend into your home decor, with the speakers’ body made out of aluminium and complemented by a wood finish. Samsung is not skimping on the sound either, with the audio fine-tuned and certified by headphone and microphone manufacturer AKG.

Wireless connectivity is available in Bluetooth form (although which version is not specified), Wi-Fi and SmartThings, which gives the user control over compatible home appliances. Group Play allows for connectivity with other compatible Samsung speakers, so music can be played on any speaker you want.

The Moving Dial remote (which looks like a hockey puck) allows you to take control of the speaker from “anywhere in the home”. If you prefer hands-free operation then voice control is possible through Alexa voice recognition, meaning you can change the song or volume just by talking to the speaker.

The VL speakers can upscale any music source to 32-bit. Samsung claims that through its unique distortion cancellation technology, the sound comes across as crystal clear and bass performance is deeper and more powerful. Support for audio formats includes AAC, MP3, WAV, OGG, FLAC, AIFF and ALAC.

The VL3 and VL5 are out now, priced at £399 and £599 respectively. We hope to have a review of the VL5 soon.

