Samsung’s rugged portable SSD is now massively discounted

Looking for a portable SSD that can stand up to a few knocks and scrapes? Amazon is running a great discounted deal on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD 1TB right now.

The online retailer is currently offering the aforementioned Samsung T7 Shield for just £69.99, which is a 28% saving on its usual price of £97.29.

Save 28% on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD Amazon is selling the 1TB Samsung TV Shield portable SSD for just £69.99, which is a 28% saving on its usual price. Amazon

Save 28%

Now £69.99 View Deal

You’ll have to make do with the beige colour if you want to get the Samsung T7 Shield at this price, though there are savings to be had right across the range if you want to browse.

Whatever your preference, this is a great price for a 1TB solid state drive (SSD) with USB 3.2 Gen.2 connectivity, which leads to rapid read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. Samsung supplies two cables with its SSD, a Type-C to C and Type-C to A, so you can get connected to any PC, Mac, Android device, console, or smart TV.

Of course, the highlight feature of the Samsung T7 Shield over your everyday SSD is its ruggedness. With IP65 certification, it’ll stand up to water and dust ingress, while a shock-resistant rubber housing will withstand falls from a height of up to three metres.

When you factor in the Samsung T7 Shield’s extremely compact dimensions (‎8.6 x 5.7 x 1.25cm) and light weight (‎98g), it really is the ideal SSD to chuck in a bag and head off for a weekend of wildlife photography out in the wild. It’ll stand up to the surprising number of bumps, scrapes, rainstorms, and coffee spillages that urban remote working can throw at you too.

Samsung makes some of the best SSDs on the market, so you’re in safe hands with the T7 Shield on this discounted offer.