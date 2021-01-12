Samsung’s new robot housekeeper will pour you a damn beer

It wouldn’t be CES unless there were some futuristic Jonny 5 style robots on show and Samsung is obliging on the first day of this year’s all-virtual expo.

The new Samsung Bot Handy is like a robotic housekeeper, who’ll help you with chores around the home and even poor you a beer if you’re so inclined.

Available “in a not too distant future” Samsung showcased the Bot Handy’s ability to recognise and grab household objects. Using AI to recognise items, it can help you clear away the dishes after dinner, set the table, put dirty laundry in the basket, put away groceries and, yes poor you a drink at the end of a long day.

In a press release, the company says: “Samsung Bot Handy will be able to tell the difference between the material composition of various objects, utilising the appropriate amount of force to grab and move around household items and objects, working as your trusted partner to help with house chores like cleaning up messy rooms or sorting out the dishes after a meal.”

A second robot, called Bot Care is designed to look out for you “by recognising and understanding your behaviours”. It’ll tell you if you’ve been working on your laptop too long and recommend you take a break to stretch. It’ll remind you when you’ve got a video call due and then bring up a display to allow you to take it.

You can check out both robots in the video below:

Elsewhere during the press conference, Samsung debuted the JetBot 90 AI+ cleaning robot, which will be available in the US in the first half of 2021. The robotic vacuum cleaner packs similar object recognition technology to identify a better cleaning path.

It users LiDAR and 3D sensors in the op of avoiding cables and small objects. It also has SmartThings integration to assist with home monitoring. It looks perfect if you have a pupper who’s a real bad boy, like the one below.