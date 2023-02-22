Samsung’s Bixby now impersonates you when you can’t answer a call

Samsung has announced a new Bixby personal assistant feature, which is capable of cloning Galaxy phone owners’ voices to answer calls on their behalf.

In a blog post, Samsung announced the “Custom Voice Creator” feature, which enables users to record a series of phrases from which Bixby can conjure an AI-generated impression of their voice and tone.

The idea is to type out a message (“Hi I can’t come to the phone right now” or something) and the AI voice will speak it to the caller in an approximation of your own dulcet tones. Unfortunately, the feature is only available in Korean on the the Samsung Galaxy S23 series initially.

However, the wider Text To Call feature is available in English and on a slightly wider range of devices (Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on One UI 5.1).

The feature empowers Bixby to answer calls phone owners can’t or don’t want to, by communicating messages that are converted to audio.

“The new Bixby updates bring several new features and improvements that allow people to customize their user experience further, including the recent availability of Bixby Text Call in English,” Samsung says in a blog post. “Now, English speakers can answer calls from anywhere by typing a message, which Bixby converts to audio and communicates to the caller directly on their behalf.”

Finally, Samsung is adding the ability to customise the Bixby wake word, while it claims the assistant is now much better at handling follow-up requests.

Samsung added: “Now, Bixby can better understand intent and process follow-up requests by understanding context and associating words previously used in interactions. For example, Bixby users can first launch a workout on Samsung Health and then ask Bixby to play music that best suits that exercise by saying “Play music for this workout.”