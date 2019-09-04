Samsung’s 8K TVs just got even better – here’s how

If you purchased one of Samsung’s 2019 8K-capable QLED televisions you’re certainly operating at the high-end of the consumer home viewing market.

However, until now, the future thinking 8K resolution lacked the cutting-edge high dynamic range standard, HDR10+, which offers improvements over the first HDR10 standard.

That all changes today with news Samsung is partnering with a number of high-end streaming services in Europe (Chili, The Explorers and MEGOGO) to showcase 8K HDR10+ content. Of the services mentioned, Chili is the most prominent in the UK, but Samsung says it is currently working with other over-the-top streaming services to add support for HDR10+. The television maker says this is a world first and joins the support for a 4K HDR10+.

“With HDR emerging as one of the most important technologies for ultra-high picture quality, our HDR10+ format enables every image to be accurately displayed on screen just as the creator intended,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, in a press release on Wednesday.

The HDR10+ tech has been created by Samsung, Panasonic and 20th Century Fox and builds on the initial HDR10 release. It boosts the maximum brightness 4,000 and uses dynamic metadata to allow the high dynamic range to be adjusted frame by frame, rather than per piece of content. This is great for watching films with a wide colour aesthetic with plenty of bright and dark scenes.

The only catch with HDR10+ is that it isn’t yet supported by Netflix, although Amazon Prime added support in April this year. Another complication is that, although Disney now owns 20th Century Fox, it supports the rival Dolby Vision standard.

