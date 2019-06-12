Meet Samsung’s 293-inch 8K The Wall Luxury TV – coming to a mansion near you

If you thought Samsung’s 146-inch The Wall TV might be a little bit excessive for your humble abode, wait until you meet The Wall Luxury.

Designed for “top-of-the-line environments and luxury residences” the fully-customisable to any aspect ratio, modular MicroLED TV set can be configured up to 292-inches, with an eye-popping 8K resolution.

While it starts at 73-inches for a mere 2K resolution, moneybags telly fans will be able to build a cinema screens to precisely their own specifications. Samsung says its “ideal for even the brightest areas of the luxury residential space,” meaning you could pop this bad boy right next to your full-length windows overlooking Monterey Bay.

Announcing The Wall Luxury at InfoComm in Orlando this week, Samsung said: “With a depth less than 30mm, the slim, bezel-less infinity design along with customizable décor frames allows the display to blend seamlessly into its surroundings, ensuring no disruption to the desired ambience of its environment.”

The set is designed never to be turned off and promises 100,000 hour lifetime for the self-emitting diodes within. There’s Quantum HDR technology offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung said the idea is to display a digital canvas “matching the owner’s interior needs and mood.” Meanwhile an “Ambient Mode can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customizable pictures with digital frames that enhance the living space.”

Meanwhile there’s also an AI picture quality engine, courtesy of the machine-learning Quantum Processor Flex. Samsung says: “The processor analyzes image data to automatically calibrate the original lower resolution content to align with the modular screen’s resolution.”

The Wall Luxury will be available globally in July. With it being fully customisable, we can’t really bring you any specific pricing just yet, but we can be sure anyone buying it probably won’t need to count up their pennies in order to afford it.