Samsung rivals Apple U1 with Exynos Connect U100 ultra-wideband chip

Samsung has launched its own ultra-wideband chip, the Exynos Connect U100, which will help it to further rival Apple’s U1 chip and the wider AirTag ecosystem.

The Exynos Connect U100 is Samsung’s first ever ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset which, when installed in future smartphones and other devices, will enable them to be precisely tracked with “single-digit centimeter” and “under five degree” accuracy.

With such a UWB chip onboard, it makes it possible to track devices even in indoors environments where GPS no longer proves effective. The ability to closely track objects also enables a whole host of new advanced AR and VR applications.

Samsung says that its new chip has been optmised for use in “mobile, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) devices”.

Essentially, this is Samsung’s belated response to Apple’s own U1 chip, which empowers it AirTag ecosystem. The South Korean company has previously relied on third party UWB chip providers for the likes of its SmartTag Plus tracker (pictured).

Alongside this new UWB chipset, Samsung also announced the wider Exynos Connect brand. This will bring together all of the company’s short-range wireless communication initiatives, including UWB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

“Our Exynos Connect U100 combines sophisticated ranging and positioning capabilities with strong security to enable hyper-connectivity between people and everyday objects, fueling a range of new applications in positioning and location tracking,” said Joonsuk Kim, Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung says that its Exynos Connect U100 chipset features a scrambled timestamp sequence (STS) function and a secure hardware encryption engine as a means of ensuring security.