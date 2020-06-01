Samsung just launched the world’s curviest gaming monitor

Samsung has just launched the Odyssey G7 – the world’s first gaming monitor with a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters. Impressive.

The monitor was first unveiled at CES 2020 in January as part of Samsung’s Odyssey range. The Odyssey combines deep, curved displays with best-in-class performance to achieve an immersive gaming experience. At least that’s how Samsung describes it. We’ll have to put the monitor through its paces ourselves to test the claims.

On top of being the world’s first 1000R gaming monitor, the Odyssey G7 boasts a rapid 1ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate and QLED picture quality.

Related: Best Gaming Monitor

The G7 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants. Both models come with a Wide Quad-High Definition (WQHD) 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 600 cd/m2 peak brightness and Quantum dot technology for accurate colour presentation, even in poor lighting.

The gaming monitor supports Nvidia G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4 for dynamic gameplay, and the matte black exterior features a colour-changing rear core lighting system with customisable colours making it a visually stunning monitor.

Related: Best Monitors

“Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible”, said Samsung Electronics Senior VP of Visual Display Business Hyesung Ha.

“Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand”.

Samsung isn’t only improving its displays for PC gamers, either. The company has also been hard at work preparing for the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches later this year, with Samsung, Sony and LG all having shown interest in bringing TV’s with higher frame rates to the market in 2020 to accommodate the next generation of consoles.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is available to buy globally from today.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …