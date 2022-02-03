Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series leaks in full

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has had virtually all of its details leaked onto the internet, including what appear to be official marketing images.

Tipster Evan Blass has provided a full run down of Samsung’s forthcoming premium tablet series, which is expected to be announced next week. Much of what we find here has been tipped before, but the added stamp of official-looking marketing materials certainly adds an extra note of authenticity.

We can apparently expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 to feature an 11-inch 1600 x 2560 LCD screen. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will step this up to a 12.4-inch 1,752 x 2,800 Super AMOLED, while the range-topping Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will lay on a 14.6-inch 1,848 x 2,960 Super AMOLED display. All three will sport 120Hz refresh rates, and will support Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which will come bundled in the box.

Away from display technology, all three tablets will run on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The latter will be expandable.

We’re looking at an 8,000mAh battery for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, 10,090mAh for the Galaxy Tab S8+, and 11,200mAh for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All will support 45W fast charging, though we’ll be surprised if they include the requisite charging brick in the box.

In terms of heft, the Galaxy Tab S8 will be 503g, the Galaxy Tab S8+ 572g, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 572g with weigh in a hefty 728g.

Elsewhere, tipster Roland Quandt has supplied the full Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range pricing in Euros.

The Galaxy Tab S8 will start from €749 (about £623), the Galaxy Tab S8+ from €949 (around £789), and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will start from €1149 (roughly £956).

Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on February 9, where the Galaxy Tab S8 will be joined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.