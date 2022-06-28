 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped for same telephoto camera as Galaxy S22

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have much the same 10MP telephoto camera as the Samsung Galaxy S22, according to fresh internet claims.

Last week we learned that Samsung’s next flagship phone would be receiving a boost to its selfie camera, from 10MP to 12MP. This will apparently open the way to 4K video recording and broadcasting.

But what about the rear camera set-up? If Dutch website GalaxyClub is to be believed, we might not be seeing such a meaningful upgrade, at least when it comes to the telephoto camera.

It claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will pack the same 10MP telephoto camera as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 Plus. The report doesn’t confirm that this is the exact same sensor, nor whether the 3x optics will remain the same. Given the shared 10MP resolution, however, it seems likely.

It’s worth noting here that Samsung only moved to this sensor with the Galaxy S22 line. This both strengthens the case that there won’t be any change, and should mitigate any disappointment.

While there seemingly won’t be any change from a hardware standpoint, we can’t say that we’re too upset. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus we found that it had an excellent camera system. “Whichever lens you choose to use, you’ll find that the images you take are packed with detail and colour”, our reviewer said.

It remains to be seen whether the main 50MP wide sensor and the 12MP will also be the same as their predecessors.

You might like…

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 20 hours ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.