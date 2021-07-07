Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera may not get more megapixels

Earlier in the year, it was rumoured that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra would feature the company’s first 200MP camera – a big upgrade on the generous 108MP sensor that features in the company’s flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra handset.

But, despite teasers from Samsung Exynos’ Twitter account that a 200MP camera could be in the works, it doesn’t seem that the upgrade will be coming next year. Well, not with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, anyway.



The tip comes from reliable leaker Ice Universe, who posted the following (translated) message on Chinese social network Weibo. “It is almost 100% confirmed that Samsung S22 Ultra will not follow up with 200 million pixels and will polish the third-generation 108MP sensor.”

As the post points out, the fact that Samsung isn’t upgrading the hardware doesn’t mean that the photography won’t be markedly better in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There is more to a camera than the number of megapixels after all. Indeed Google’s Pixel range, despite having uninspiring specs on paper, still appears highly commended in our list of the best camera phones you can buy, thanks to its superb image processing.

And it’s not like the camera was an area in serious need of improvement, anyway. Indeed, in his Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, deputy editor Max Parker was very impressed with the phone’s photography, calling the handset “one of the most versatile mobile phone cameras around.”

Indeed, switching to full 108MP pictures (rather than combining multiple pixels into 12MP snaps as is the default on the handset) loses some of the zoom skills and takes up a lot of storage, with each snap weighing in at around 30MB. So, in short, raw numbers aren’t everything.

Still, if the headline camera specs remain the same, then Samsung may have a hard time getting people to either upgrade to the new model or pick the Ultra version over the cheaper, regular Galaxy S22. Last time, Samsung made the Ultra version more appealing by adding S Pen support – it will be interesting to see what the company has in store to upsell this time around.