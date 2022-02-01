 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra confirmed to have integrated S Pen

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will indeed have a fully integrated S Pen stylus.

As the weeks roll on and the leaks pour out, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is looking more and more like the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

We’ve seen renders that point to a phone that looks more like 2020’s stylish scribbler than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and including the signature S Pen stylus.

Now renowned Twitter leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, has tweeted some fresh tidbits on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, based on marketing material from Samsung itself.

These official images appear to show the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from a new angle, revealing the slot where the S Pen will live when not in use. It’s on the flat bottom edge of the device, alongside the USB-C slot.

This might sound like a fairly innocuous piece of information, but while last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra technically supported the S Pen, it didn’t incorporate the company’s stylus into the body of the device.

One of these images also shows the S Pen being used in a video editing capacity, suggesting that Samsung has deepened its integration since the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra days.

While all of this is very exciting, we should note the recent report that suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could experience serious delivery delays of up to 3 months. Blame that pesky ongoing global chipset shortage, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The winner is clear

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The winner is clear

Max Parker 1 year ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Review

Max Parker 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.