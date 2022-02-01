Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra confirmed to have integrated S Pen

Fresh leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will indeed have a fully integrated S Pen stylus.

As the weeks roll on and the leaks pour out, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is looking more and more like the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

We’ve seen renders that point to a phone that looks more like 2020’s stylish scribbler than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and including the signature S Pen stylus.

Now renowned Twitter leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, has tweeted some fresh tidbits on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, based on marketing material from Samsung itself.

These official images appear to show the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from a new angle, revealing the slot where the S Pen will live when not in use. It’s on the flat bottom edge of the device, alongside the USB-C slot.

This might sound like a fairly innocuous piece of information, but while last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra technically supported the S Pen, it didn’t incorporate the company’s stylus into the body of the device.

One of these images also shows the S Pen being used in a video editing capacity, suggesting that Samsung has deepened its integration since the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra days.

While all of this is very exciting, we should note the recent report that suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could experience serious delivery delays of up to 3 months. Blame that pesky ongoing global chipset shortage, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.