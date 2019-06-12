If there’s one thing more exciting than a flagship handset, it’s a flagship handset now available in a new exclusive colour. Grab the Samsung Galaxy S10 in the icy cool Prism Silver from the Carphone Warehouse from £9.99 upfront and £38 a month.

With three competitive tariffs available with 30GB of data across some of the most major network providers, find a price that suits you and get your mitts on the highly rated Samsung Galaxy S10, now here in Prism Silver. The best part? You can make it that bit more affordable by trading in your old phone (working or not) and receive up to £100 cash back.

If Elsa had a phone in Arendelle, it would probably be the Samsung Galaxy S10 in Prism Silver. Or a White Walker, if your pop culture references are that way inclined. Catch the light on the Galaxy S10’s nano-laminated film back and enjoy the almost iridescent hue of this Carphone Warehouse exclusive. With a palette of both cool and warmer hues, it likely shouldn’t work, but it does, giving the illusion of a multi-toned phone that’ll feel brand new from every angle.

Although locked in to purchase through Carphone Warehouse, it goes without saying they’re providing some top tariffs to see to all your phone usage needs. With a delicious 30GB of data, they’re offering some of their lowest tariffs yet and fellow bingers out there are rejoicing.

So which do you pick? Aside from the slight difference in upfront and monthly costs, there are plenty of other points to consider. O2 is ideal if you’re looking for a network with fresh new benefits all the time like O2 Priority. O2 Travel also means you can use your allowance as normal in 75 European destinations, as well as getting a healthy allowance at international locations.

Vodafone offers a similar set up with its 77 destinations to roam in with full use of your phone. They’ve also been awarded a Network Satisfaction Guarantee. EE, on the other hand, is the family friendly household name. With the broadest range in 4G coverage, having an EE contract also allows you to share data with your family and friends and have closer control with caps on your extra expenses.

Whichever network ticks all your boxes, it goes without saying the Samsung Galaxy S10 as a handset is an impressive one. It definitely got our approval as “the best Android phone you can buy today. It has an excellent OLED display, strong camera and a host of new additions. It doesn’t set the standard for areas such as camera quality or battery life, but as a complete package nobody will be left wanting more.”

Feature packed, the Samsung Galaxy S10 looks stunning courtesy of Carphone Warehouse in Prism Silver, with appealing tariffs to boot. And that’s what makes it a triple threat and a phone worthy of being your next handset.

