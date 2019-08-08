Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS: A clash of the titans

Samsung has now finished up its 2019 offering with the release of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Apple’s current flagship is the iPhone XS and a key competitor for Samsung’s latest phablet – we see how they stack up.

For a long time, Samsung was the main rival to Apple – providing the best premium Android experience and the default option for power users.

However, companies like Google, Huawei, Xiaomi and OnePlus have all stepped up their game – knocking Samsung off its perch. Can the Galaxy Note 10 regain some ground?

Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS: More of the same with the camera

When Apple brings out a phone with “S” on the end, you know you’re not getting much new. The same isn’t always true for the Galaxy Note line – Samsung has often used the range as a proving ground for new features.

Unfortunately for camera fans, both Apple and Samsung haven’t put much focus on the cameras with the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 10.

The iPhone XS offers the same pair of 12-megapixel sensors from the iPhone X – while adding a new Smart HDR feature and using larger pixels. The main camera comes with an f/1.8 aperture while the second camera has an f/2.4 aperture.

In comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 features a triple-camera setup – a 12-megapixel main sensor with a variable aperture between f/1.5 and f/2.4, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS: Two great displays

You could level some accusations of repetitiveness at both the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy line but one area in which you’ll rarely complain is the displays. However, a strange decision from Samsung may have shaken things up.

Looking at sheer specs, the iPhone XS offers a nice 5.8-inch OLED display – a brilliantly accurate and bright display. Now onto the elephant in the room, the display is somewhat hindered by the notch.

Apple has done a great job of hiding it when the screen is off but it will come down to personal preference when decided how much it bothers you day-to-day.

With the Samsung Galaxy S10, it was a close call as to whether it pipped the iPhone XS to the post in the battle of the displays but it just about edged ahead. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note 10 has had a downgrade. Rather than the 6.1-inch 1440p display on the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 features a 2280×1080 Dynamic AMOLED 6.3-inch display.

The Note 10 doesn’t escape the “notch” treatment either but it’s definitely less imposing than Apple’s. The phone features Samsung’s new Infinity-O display style of notch and nudges it into the centre of the display.

Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS: Performance perfection

The Galaxy Note and iPhone XS provide premium flagship performance on their respective operating systems.

The iPhone XS has Apple’s current flagship processor – the A12 Bionic. Apple was the first company to bring a 7nm chip to its devices with the A12 Bionic on the iPhone XS. The chip does not disappoint – providing the speedy and buttery smooth experience every iPhone user expects.

Samsung has caught up to Apple now when it comes to chip size – with the Galaxy Note 10 sporting a new 7nm Exynos 9825 chip. The chip works with 8GB of RAM to provide one of the fastest Android experiences on the market.

Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS: Charging ahead

On first glance, the Galaxy Note 10 should be lightyears ahead of the iPhone XS in battery life but that just doesn’t seem to be the case. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 3500mAh battery compared to the 2658mAh on the iPhone XS. The Galaxy Note 10 does have a much larger screen to power and this seems to contribute to making both phones one-day devices. Of course we don’t know how long the Note 10 will last until we properly put it through our review process.

