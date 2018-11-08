Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go phone specs leaked in full

All eyes in the tech world might be on Samsung’s foldable phone plans, but the South Korean manufacturer continues to be aggressive across the mobile market, as a recent leak of incoming Android Go handset the Galaxy J4 Core indicates.

The Galaxy J4 Core will represent Samsung’s second Android Go phone after the J2 Core, and while it’s not going to dazzle in the same way as the Galaxy S9, it looks like it should prove perfectly adequate for the needs of many users.

The leak came to us courtesy of a pre-mature listing by a Brazilian retailer (H/T) and reveals that the J4 Core is a pretty large device with a 6-inch TFT display that offers HD resolution (1480 x 720 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio – these represent the primary upgrades over the older J2 Core.

Elsewhere, the front of the device gets a 5-megapixel snapper, while the rear camera features an 8-megapixel lens. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 430 SoC backed up by 1GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, and a 3300mAh battery cell. The device offers 4G LTE connectivity, with Blue, Black and Copper colour options set to be available, as per the leak.

Pricing and a release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s safe to assume that it’ll be highly affordable – the J2 Core costs around £65 SIM-free where it’s available – and that its launch is reasonably imminent.

However, don’t get too excited, as the J2 Core isn’t officially available in the UK or US through mainstream retail channels (to the best of our knowledge), so it’s likely to be a region-specific release aimed at least in part at emerging markets.

Would you buy the Galaxy J4 Core if it were made available in the UK? Let us know @TrustedReviews.