Samsung has reportedly finished redesigning the Galaxy Fold

Samsung has reportedly finished reworking its troubled Galaxy Fold handset, ready for a relaunch this year. While there’s still no firm release date in sight, the South Korean firm has made changes which should make the foldable smartphone more durable when it finally goes on sale.

Citing sources familiar with the design process, Bloomberg says that Samsung has made two major changes which should make units go the distance. Firstly, the protective layer than a number of reviewers assumed was a screen protector has been extended, stretching into the bezel and making it “impossible to peel off by hand.”

Related: Best smartphones

Additionally, Samsung has reworked the hinge, pushing it upwards from the screen and leaving it flush with the display. This stretches the film more when the phone opens, and should mean less chance of a crease appearing over time. The sources added that this added tension makes the film feel harder, and more clearly part of the device, hopefully reducing the temptation to try and remove it, too.

Just yesterday, Samsung CEO DJ Koh admitted that the company had rushed out the Galaxy Fold before it was ready. “It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready,” he said. “I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery.”

The report states that the reworked Galaxy Fold will now go into production in Vietnam for assembly, but that doesn’t mean a new release date is imminent, with Samsung apparently having no plans to unveil it alongside the Galaxy Note 10 at August’s Unpacked event.

Related: Best Android phones

Instead, it’s suggested that the Galaxy Fold will be ready “in time for the crucial holiday season”, which is quite a setback considering it was originally going to be released in April. Still, adding six months to a release date is undeniably a better look than adding an extra number to the year.

Do you still have faith in the Samsung Galaxy Fold? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget