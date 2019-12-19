Leaked images suggest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have clamshell design

Freshly leaked photos show a foldable clamshell phone, which lines up with previous rumours about the Galaxy Fold 2. But with no Samsung logo stamped on the design we can’t be sure that the prototype belongs to the company.

The images were originally spotted on Chinese social media site Weibo but have now been shared on Twitter by tipster Ice Universe.

Samsung itself teased images of a new clamshell phone back in October during a developer’s conference. The company’s teaser vid shows a handset folding in half across its horizontal axis and demonstrated how the phone would handle playing video.

Prior to this, there were also patent leaks discovered by Dutch website LetsGoDigital. These documents suggested that we might be treated to three different types of foldable phone from Samsung in the future – one of which would feature a horizontal ‘hinge.’

There is little else known about the mysterious new foldable at present, but there are a couple of interesting rumours.

According to the South Korean outlet ETNews, the price of the next foldable will actually drop, retailing for around $1,500 (the current model costs £1,900.)

There has also been some interesting speculation about the battery in the new handset. According to a leak from GSMArena, the new foldable will feature two separate batteries with different capacities, the smaller of which will be a 900mAh battery.

Although it’s not confirmed yet what the capacity of the larger battery will be, the current Galaxy Fold has a combined total of 4380mAh, so it remains to be seen if the new handset has compromised on battery life for the sake of something else.

Samsung’s first foray into making a foldable phone wasn’t an all-round success. After seeing numerous problems with Galaxy Fold breaking, the model itself wasn’t particularly well received. We gave it 3 out of 5 stars when we reviewed it, criticising the cameras and its fragility. Fingers crossed these issues are fixed with the next big launch.

