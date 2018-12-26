Samsung’s new C-Lab experiments include ASMR recorder and posture-fixing monitor

Samsung has revealed its latest crop of experimental concepts from its C-Lab, which it plans to showcase at the CES tech show at the beginning of January.

Among this year’s products are a ASMR recorder and a posture correction computer display. There’s also tools for live-streaming and editing video, an AI powered earpiece, a news-finding tool and something called Perfume Blender, which finds common ingredients in your favourite perfumes.

Let’s start with that posture correction tool. The Girin Monitor Stand requires folks to follow movements of a monitor in order to correct their posture. The monitor moves slowly, meaning the posture is amended without the user really noticing.

Next up is the aiMo, which is described as “an ASMR sound recording solution using a smartphone and cover case that simulates the human ear.” Samsung says that when recording ASMR content with the aiMo solution, content creators will be able to obtain better sound directivity and more realistic sounds. The company says aiMo allows it to be achieved without the need for professional recording devices.

Meanwhile, MEDEO is an instant video creation service that uses AI to add sound and effect to scenes during the recording process.

Samsung is also debuting PRISMIT, which will present users with the top five articles when users search for an issue or event. “This helps readers understand the context and history of the issue while many services simply offer the most read or most recent articles,” Samsung says.

Snailsound is a solution for people with hearing difficulties. Comprising of an app and an earpiece, the solution amplifies inaudible sounds while suppressing background noise.

Oh, and as for that live-streaming tool that adorns creators’ clothing with ads? That’s called Tisplay. It recognises the surface of the creator’s clothing and places the ads as if they were printed.

