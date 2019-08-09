Samsung is now eating its words on a series of cheeky anti-iPhone ads it called “Ingenius” – pulling the videos from YouTube.

The move makes sense as the adds made a point of mocking the iPhone for a number of features the Galaxy Note 10 has dropped. You may remember some of the popular ads that ran around the time of the iPhone 7 and iPhone X launches. Samsung was so brazen as to set the ads in a faux Apple Store – even having an actor wearing an Apple t-shirt.

Related: Galaxy Note 10

According to Android Authority, the series of ads mocking Apple – including its ditching of the headphone jack – have been removed from Samsung’s official YouTube channels.

In particular, three of the ads stand out. “Can I still use these headphones with the X?”, a customer asks. The employee says they’ll need a dongle and the customer is baffled. The Galaxy Note 10 no longer has a headphone jack.

In another ad, an apologetic customer says “this is embarrassing, I can’t find the Micro SD slot”. Our favourite bumbling fake Apple employee Pat lets them know it doesn’t have one. The customer retorts that the Galaxy S9 does. The Galaxy Note 10 does not (the Note 10 Plus does retain the slot).

Related: Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Finally, the fateful notch. “Doesn’t the notch cover up some of the screen if you are watching a movie?” a customer inquires. Samsung’s Infinity-O take on the “notch” was introduced on the S10 and has been budged over to the centre for the Note 10. It isn’t as pronounced as Apple’s – but it is there.

The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus were announced on Wednesday with the devices getting a mixed reception. The Note 10 is extremely similar to the Galaxy S10 – with the addition of an S Pen. While the Note 10 Plus more closely resembles the power user experience fans of the Note line usually expect.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More