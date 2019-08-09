Samsung is making a smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung is plotting a new smartphone battery that is considerably larger than any it has ever placed in a handset.

A leaked image shows a Samsung-made battery rocking an astounding 6,000mAh, which supersedes anything we’ve seen in a mainstream smartphone to date. The Asus Zenfone 6 has a 5,000mAh battery, as does the current Samsung Galaxy M20, but 6,000mAh takes us into a different realm.

The leaked image (below), which has emerged from the company’s South Korean testing facility (via Galaxy Club), has led to speculation the battery is destined for an M20S version of the phone, packing an even larger battery.

The Galaxy M20 is a little-known mid-range device, which the company sells in India. It has a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 display, a teardrop notch for the selfie camera and the aforementioned 5000mAh battery offering up to 101 hours of audio playback time.

However, there’ll also be speculation that in the future, Samsung could deploy a similarly large battery on one of its dual-screened foldable handsets that could succeed the Galaxy Fold.

The first iteration of the device features two batteries that combine for 4,380mAh with early testers waxing lyrical about the long life. Rumours have suggested Samsung might be willing to experiment with the form factors next time around.

A 6,000mAh cell would also be welcome on the firm’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagship devices, pushing battery life past 48 hours. The powerful new Note 10 Plus, which has a relatively giant 4500mAh battery to power its 6.8-inch screen.

Samsung often tests new features on its less illustrious devices (in-display fingerprint sensor, cut-out display, etc.) so let’s hope a successful debut for the 6,000mAh cell leads to an introduction within a flagship model in 2020.

Is multi-day battery life the smartphone holy grail? Would you sacrifice thinness to get a larger battery within your phone? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

