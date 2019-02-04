It would be a surprise if Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone was anything other than extremely powerful, but leaked benchmarks from Geekbench 4 point to a phone that should make mincemeat of even the most intensive Android apps.

Outside of the US, Samsung handsets use Exynos chips rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragons of other Android rivals. And the benchmark surfaced by reliable tipster Ice Universe on Twitter shows the full power of the 8nm Exynos 9820 processor – a chip that should give Apple’s all-conquering 7nm A12 Bionic CPU a run for its money.

As the tweet shows, on February 3, a device running Android 9 mysteriously named ‘samsung SM-G975F’ ran the Geekbench 4 test. It produced a single-core score of 4472 and a multi-core rating of 10,387.

To put that into perspective, the Galaxy S9 recorded scores of 3690 and 8757 in the same tests. The iPhone XS, meanwhile, registers scores of 4797 and 11,267.

Assuming the leak is legitimate, it looks like performance-wise, the S10 will be very close to matching Apple’s latest. If it can substantially undercut the £999 starting price, then it really should be game on.

The South Korean technology giant has already sent out invites to its next Galaxy Unpacked event, so all will likely be revealed on February 20.

