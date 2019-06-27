Romania U21 vs Germany U21 Live Stream: Watch the European Championship semi-final online

Romania face off against Germany at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara this afternoon, where they’ll battle it out for a place in the final of the European U21 Championship. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Romania U21 vs Germany U21 online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Romania U21 vs Germany U21 kick-off time

Romania U21 vs Germany U21 will kick off at the rather troublesome time of 5pm BST, which is 6pm local time in Bologna, Italy, where the game is being played.

For many of you, that either means staying at the office after hours or missing part of the game on the dash home.

Romania U21 vs Germany U21 TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and Romania U21 vs Germany U21 is being shown on Sky Sports Football. You can catch the build-up from 4:45pm.

If you’ve got no Thursday evening plans, the France U21 vs Spain U21 game will be shown on the same channel almost immediately after.

How to live stream Romania U21 vs Germany U21 − wherever you are

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch it on nearly any device – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – for no additional cost, via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch the game for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Romania U21 vs Germany U21 − Match preview

Romania have been the surprise package of the tournament, and come into tonight’s game off the back of a draw and two very impressive wins. The Tricolorii mici battered England (4-2) and tore Croatia to shreds (4-1) in the group stages, before drawing to France.

They’ve had fantastic support in Italy too, and their fans will only get more raucous tonight.

Germany have been equally impressive, dominating Denmark (3-1) and Serbia (6-1), before drawing to Austria (1-1) in the group stages. Something has to give tonight, and there’s no obvious favourite.

The winner will face either France or Spain in the final.

Romania U21 squad

Ionuț Radu, Cătălin Cabuz, Daniel Vlad; Radu Boboc, Florin-Bogdan Ștefan, Alexandru Pașcanu, Ionuţ Nedelcearu, Cristian Manea, Grigore Ricardo, Virgil Ghiţă, Adrian Rus; Ianis Hagi, Vlad Dragomir, Dragoş Nedelcu, Alexandru Cicâldău, Andrei Ciobanu, Tudor Băluţă, Darius Olaru; Florinel Coman, Dennis Man, George Puşcaş, Adrian Petre, Andrei Ivan

Germany U21 squad

Alexander Nübel, Florian Müller, Markus Schubert; Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann, Jonathan Tah, Timo Baumgartl, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Waldemar Anton, Felix Uduokhai, Robin Koch; Maximilian Eggestein, Levin Öztunali, Mahmoud Dahoud, Suat Serdar, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Neuhaus, Arne Maier, Eduard Löwen; Lukas Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt, Marco Richter, Johannes Eggestein

