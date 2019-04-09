Roku OS 9.1 has been announced for Roku’s streaming stick, and it’s adding two big features in the UK that should make streaming with Roku’s devices even easier.

The two headline additions are Guest Mode and Automatic Account Link. Guest Mode feels built for people renting out their spaces on Airbnb or something similar.

Guest Mode enables visiting guests to sign in to Roku’s mix of subscription channels using their own account credentials, meaning someone staying in your space can watch their streaming services without trashing the host’s Netflix queue.

Guests logging in to the device can specify a date for these credentials to expire, but Guest Mode can also be turned on and off remotely using Roku.com, which supposedly will help if one guest leaves themselves logged in for too long. While the feature is clearly aimed at short-term rentals and bed & breakfast outfits, it’s going to make things a lot more pleasant if you’re staying at a place with a Roku streaming device in attendance.

Automatic Account Link means that if you’ve already logged in to one of Roku’s supported subscription services on a Roku device,you won’t need to re-enter your logins when you launch that channel on a different Roku device, which should save time if you’re setting up a Roku in a different room.

These features are both now available for developers and publishers to integrate into their channel, and many of the big streaming channels are expected to integrate support for Automatic Account Link soon.

Roku OS 9.1 is planned to roll over across current-gen Roku streaming players over the next few weeks, and in addition to these two big features it’s also going to have a raft of performance improvements and fixes.

Use a Roku? Reckon you’ll get much use out of the new features? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews