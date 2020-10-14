Roberts unveils first ever Bluetooth speaker in the Beacon

British audio brand Roberts Radio is getting into the wireless speaker market with the announcement of its first ever Bluetooth speaker in the Roberts Beacon.

Roberts say the speaker is designed is designed to look as good as it sounds (and it looks very retro). The speaker will launch in two models: the Roberts Beacon 320 and Beacon 330.

Roberts Beacon 320 (£149) will come in Charcoal Grey, Sunburst Yellow, Teal Blue, Midnight Blue or Dusky Pink, while the Beacon 330 (£199) will be sold in a selection of Pastel Cream, Duck Egg, Carbon Black or Berry Red finishes.

Each speaker will boasts a specially selected UK-milled speaker cloth (made in Yorkshire), that Roberts says will help the speaker produce optimal acoustic transparency for the “fullest audio experience”.

That full audio experience is delivered from the unit’s full-range speaker that Roberts claims offers a rich, powerful and clear sound. Also inside are multi-directional dual bass radiators for bringing some more bass to the performance.

The Beacon 330 model sits at the top of the range, and can offer room-filling sound with its wireless stereo feature that means two Beacon 330 speakers can be connected to each other. Audio settings for the Beacon 330 can be adjusted with its EQ and Bass Boost features.

Battery life for the 320 is 12 hours while the 330 goes a bit further with 15 hours of playback. Both have an Aux input for a wired connection to an external device, while the Beacon 330 has some added features in the shape of fast-charging, multiple pairing over a Bluetooth wireless connection and USB device charging.

Mark Stephenson, Product Manager at Roberts commented: “The Roberts Beacon is designed for homes with character, and for individuals with a unique sense of style, who want to express themselves through design and sounds that excite the senses. The Robert Beacon represents the evolution of our nearly 90-year heritage in British design and creating the highest quality audio experiences.”

The Roberts Beacon range goes on sale in select colours at John Lewis and RobertsRadio.com. The full range launches at Roberts and Amazon on Monday 2nd November.

