RIP Wuntu − Three’s once-good but now rubbish rewards app is closing

Three has decided to shut down its once-decent but now pretty rubbish rewards app, Wuntu.

Wuntu launched in 2017, and it used to offer a wide range of tempting discounts and freebies. The free 7-inch pizza from Domino’s, free Hotel Chocolat ice cream, and £3 Moules & Frites from Belgo were the personal favourites of yours truly.

But somewhere along the line the good offers dried up, and a bunch of crap ones replaced them. Things like 50% off a shaving kit you’ve never heard of, 15% off airport parking and discounts on attractions you’ve never wanted to visit.

It’s therefore no great tragedy that Wuntu’s days are numbered. If you’re a Three customers, these are the key dates that will punctuate Wuntu’s closure:

As of 21 November, Wuntu is no longer accepting any new registrations

The Wuntu app will no longer be available to download from any app store on December 6

The final batch of Wuntu offers will go live on December 11

Regardless of when you claimed them, all offers in Wuntu will expire at 11:55pm on December 15, regardless of whether you’ve used them or not

“Because you’re a Three customer, we want you to have the best perks possible and so we’ll be working hard to bring you something even better in the future,” Three said. “You can still make the most of any deals before the app goes.”

If you entered a prize draw through Wuntu and were fortunate enough to win, Three will get in touch with you before the end of the year.

Other issues are a bit more complex. For instance, if you’ve already redeemed an easyJet offer in Wuntu but are planning to travel after December 15, you’ll need to get a replacement voucher.

Three has also confirmed that PAYG rewards “will be affected”, but it doesn’t know how yet. “We’re looking into what this means for our customers and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible,” Three says.

You can find more FAQs (and Three’s answers to them) here.

