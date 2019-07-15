33% off Ring Video Doorbells: Grab this Prime Day banger while you can

Amazon’s slashed up to 33% off the price of Ring’s smart doorbells as part of a series of amazingly good Prime Day deals.

The deals are live now and related to the top-dog Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (first gen).

It’ll let you nab a Ring Pro for £149, a market drop on the £229 you’d normally have to pay for it. Below it the Ring 2 has had a healthy £60 discount, letting you snap one up for £179. If you’re on a serious budget the first gen ring has had £20 chopped off its £89.99 RRP letting you grab it for £69.99.

Ring doorbells are excellent additions to any smart home setup. The video camera doorbells make it quick and easy for you remotely check who’s at your door, even while out about. Advanced security features also let them alert you if someone’s trying to break in.

If you’re after the ultimate security experience the Pro is the way to go. It features a more discreet design that connects directly to your home’s mains, removing the need for you to remember to charge it, as you have to on the Ring 2 and Ring 1. It also has a few advanced features you won’t get on the other Ring cameras.

As we explained in our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review:

“A powerful and flexible way to protect your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a step up from the battery-powered models and is a better choice if you have a mains-powered doorbell, as you get full motion detection activity zones to cut down on the number of alerts you get.

“A slim body and choice of cases makes this doorbell look great, and you get everything you need for installation in the box.”

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

If you’re after something a little less casual and don’t fancy the extra DIY the second gen Ring 2 doorbell is an excellent option.

As we noted in our Ring Video Doorbell 2 review:

“The Video Doorbell 2 is designed for security and convenience, and is the second iteration of Ring’s smart doorbell […] Improved battery charging, Full HD video and interchangeable faceplates make the new product far more flexible than the original Video Doorbell.”

If you just need the absolute basics don’t be put off the first gen Ring though. The device may lack some of the other two’s more advanced features, but if you just want to see who’s ringing your doorbell while out and about it’s still a solid purchase.



On the hunt for more cracking Prime Day 2019 deals? Then make sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page where our team of experts will hand pick the best live deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More