Redmi Note 11T coming with focus on affordable performance

Xiaomi has announced that it’ll be revealing the Redmi Note 11T series later this month, including the range-topping Redmi Note 11T Pro.

The company has taken to China’s premier social network Weibo to reveal the name of its next affordable phone release, and to announced that it’ll be released some time this month. It also posted the image featured below.

I know what you’re thinking. ‘Oh great, yet another Redmi Note 11 phone to join the other 20’. You might be exaggerating a little there, but I get your point.

However, this one could be worth paying attention to. One of the things Redmi is promising (via Google Translate) is “Turbo-level performance in all aspects”, as well as “Turbo-level tuning, adding a variety of Note’s first performance acceleration technology”.

The phrases “flagship quality” and “smoother experience” are also mentioned, as well as “Performance Little King Kong”. Like I said, these are Google Translated comments.

Part of this Redmi Note 11T series will be the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which Lu Weibing (general manager of Redmi) calls “an upgraded version of Note 10 Pro”. This is what has us interested, because it suggests a direct follow-up to last year’s Redmi Note 10 Pro (pictured).

In our 9 out of 10 review (handled by yours truly), we noted that the phone “smartly focuses on the three things that really matter to most people: a great display, a good camera, and dependable battery life”, and concluded that “there aren’t many phones on the market today that give you more for your money.”