Reddit Soccer Streams is dead − but not really

Reddit Soccer Streams, one of the most popular online forums for people looking to live stream football illegally, has shut up shop.

The moderators of the page, which had more than 425,000 subscribers, broke the news over the weekend, but clarified that this isn’t the end.

“We’ve officially reached critical mass,” reads a post from the forum’s moderators. “I regret to inform you all that a few days ago, the Reddit Admins got in touch with us about an impeding [sic] ban of this subreddit if changes weren’t made.

“The only way to save it, from our perspective, was to cease all user related activity here. Due to this, and to save the history behind this subreddit over the years, /r/soccerstreams will now serve as a home base for the official Soccer Streams mod team.

“We’ll be using this subreddit to post announcements, updates and news in the event of any changes.”

It isn’t hard to see why Reddit decided to take action against the page.

The site’s User Agreement states: “Reddit respects the intellectual property of others and requires that users of our Services do the same. We have a policy that includes the removal of any infringing materials from the Services and for the termination, in appropriate circumstances, of users of our Services who are repeat infringers.”

From now on, Reddit Soccer Streams’ moderators say that links to streams are to be posted elsewhere.

The moderators of the forum have launched a pair of new Soccer Stream subreddits as “temporary” solutions, as well as a Discord server.

“We are working on a more permanent solution, however, due to the short notice we’ve had to work with what we have.”

They added: “Lastly, it’s been a pleasure running this community for you guys, especially those of you who have been visiting us from the early days. We hope that you’ll continue to support us and allow us to find a new home for this wonderful community.”

