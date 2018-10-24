Is Reddit down? Multiple user reports suggest that the popular website is experiencing downtime on Wednesday.

The above image has been displayed to some users, informing them that the current outage is due to “maintenance” taking place this morning, and encouraging them to “go outside or something”.

The self-styled “front page of the internet” has a massive fanbase and users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. At time of publication, however, I was able to access Reddit just fine.

According to Down Detector, Reddit went down just after 9am BST. But the site appears to have made a swift recovery, coming back online less than an hour later.

Users have said that both the mobile app and website were not working properly, and issues have been detected all around Europe and in parts of the US.

Depending on where they are in the world, people have joked that the outage means they’ll either have to go to sleep or actually do some work.

