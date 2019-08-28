Realme XT will be the first-ever 64-megapixel camera phone

The Realme XT’s camera will boast a 64-megapixel sensor in a groundbreaking first for the industry. Will it set a new standard for smartphone photography?

After months of teasing from Realme and Xiaomi, it can finally be revealed that the first 64-megapixel camera phone will be the Realme XT. The device is expected to be released within the next few weeks, according to SlashGear, and shortly after that we expect Xiaomi match the spec with a smartphone of its own.

The promotional image posted by Realme shows that the smartphone will have a total of four sensors, including of course the headline-grabbing 64-megapixel snapper. It has a stylish pearlescent effect on the back. No further details have yet been released so we’re not exactly sure what to expect. But the Realme 3 Pro impressed us a lot, earning 4.5 stars out of 5 especially for its battery and camera and value for money. We’re hoping for good things from this latest release.

Xiaomi has also been keen to tease the imminent arrival of its own 64-megapixel sensor in promotional images such the one of a cat above, showing off the level of detail we can expect. We know it will belong to a device in the affordable Redmi range (possibly under the name “Realme Note 8 Pro”), but the release date has not yet been announced.

Samsung manufacture this sensor, so it’s perhaps surprising that it has not been incorporated into one of the brand’s own devices yet. But while it has not made an appearance on the Galaxy Note 10, perhaps we will see it join a device from Samsung’s budget A-series not too far from now. Either way, it will be fascinating to see which manufacturer can coax the best performance from this new show-stopping sensor.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.

