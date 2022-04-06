 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Realme suggests future budget phones could omit charger

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Realme has announced that it is to leave out the charger from its forthcoming Narzo 50A Prime budget phone. Will other budget phone makers follow suit?

The recent launch of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, which appears to be aimed at select eastern markets, could herald a new trend for budget phones. It’s been confirmed through a post from a Realme Community Official that the handset in question “will not include a wall charger in the box”.

We’re growing accustomed to flagship phone makers omitting chargers from their boxes, with both Samsung and Apple (the biggest and second-biggest phone makers in the world) taking such a step in recent years. Budget phones, however, have reliably included a wall charger in the box.

Realme’s stated reason for this move is sustainability, with CEO Madhav Sheth recently revealing that the company is “attempting to achieve Double Zero targets like net-zero carbon emissions by 2025”.

The associated post also asserts that the omission of a charger has enabled “a big leap in terms of chipset performance & screen revolution” for the Narzo 50A Prime.

Before we indulge in too much speculation on potential trends for better-specced but brickless budget phones, it’s worth pointing out that Realme itself seems unlikely to adopt such an approach across its entire range. Not for the foreseeable future, at least.

As XDADevelopers points out, Sheth himself recently indicated that his company would only consider removing a charger from the box if charging speeds were set to remain constant across successive generations.

This would seem to suggest that the immediate successors to the Realme GT 2 and the Realme 9 Pro Plus – both at the pricier end of the budget phone scale – are likely to continue bundling a charger in the box. For those phone ranges that retain the same low charging speeds year on year, however, you might need to hold onto that old brick.

You might like…

Realme GT 2 Pro Review

Realme GT 2 Pro Review

Tom Morgan 1 day ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.