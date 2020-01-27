Just in case its nose-bloodying price wasn’t enough to put you off the new Razr, Motorola has followed Samsung’s lead by publishing a video that emphasises just how fragile its expensive new folding phone is. But which company’s care instructions are more off-putting?

Samsung Galaxy Fold care instructions

First came the grand launch, then the almost immediate reports of serious build issues, then the delay and tweaks. The Galaxy Fold’s re-release followed, and the care video that accompanied it was the rotten cherry on top of what had been an extremely embarrassing saga.

The key lines from Samsung’s video, titled ‘Caring for your Galaxy Fold’, are:

(In very small print) “You may notice a crease at the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen”

“A display this precious comes protected; no extra films needed”

“Just use a light touch”

(In very small print) “Do not apply excessive pressure to it”

“A smartphone as incredible as this deserves care like no other; that’s why we provide Galaxy Fold Premier Service”

What the video doesn’t explain is that the Galaxy Fold Premier Service is a paid aftercare service for Fold users who, put simply, accidentally damage the device.

This is one of the examples of a Fold issue that’s listed on the Premier Service part of Samsung’s website: “Cracks on the screen or glass backing which affect the functionality or the safety of your device.”

If you buy a Fold, you’ll also get page after page of warnings in the box. Warnings like “Do not press the screen with a hard or sharp object, such as a pen or fingernail” and “Do not place any objects, such as cards, coins, or keys, on the screen”.

That’ll be £1800 please.

Motorola Razr care instructions

Motorola clearly took note of the ridicule that greeted Samsung’s care video, and has tried to avoid the same mockery by… being deliberately very vague about what might happen if you don’t treat the new Razr with as much tenderness as a new-born.

The key lines from its video, titled ‘Caring for razr’, are:

“Screen is made to bend; bumps and lumps are normal”

“Avoid sharp objects”

“Close phone before putting in pocket or purse”

“Do not use a screen protector”

The setup leaflet that comes in the box expands on that final point by adding the following:

“Warning: do not use a screen protector on your flexible screen. This will damage your phone.”

