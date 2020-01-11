Ravens vs Titans − How to tune in on Sky Sports and online

It NFL Playoff time with the Ravens vs Titans in the second Divisional round matchup of the weekend. The Baltimore Ravens will certainly the first choice for many, with the imperious Lamar Jackson as their quarterback, but you can’t rule out the Titans from producing a surprise considering how they knocked out the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round of fixtures.

Ravens vs Titans kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 01:15am GMT Sunday morning

Ravens vs Titans TV channel

Sky will be showing Ravens vs Titans on Sky Sports Action. Build-up starts at 1am.

How to watch Ravens vs Titans on TV and livestream

Sky subscribers can tune in on any supported device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – through the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

There’s another way of viewing the action if you’re an NFL fan. Simply subscribe to the NFL Game Pass, and you can stream the action on Android or iOS devices, as well as on Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs.

Sign up to NFL Game Pass

Ravens vs Titans − Match preview

The Baltimore Ravens go into this match with the tag of favourites, storming to the AFC North championship with a record of 14-2.

Lamar Jackson has been leading the charge for the Ravens, becoming only the second player in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 from the quarterback position. If Baltimore don’t get you with their running game, Jackson possesses the arm to throw the ball down field as well, making it a conundrum for the other team in how to defend against him.

The Tennessee Titans shouldn’t be discounted completely. With a record of 10-7, they’re clearly not as ‘complete’ as the Ravens are as a football team, but they possess destructive players who can deal out plenty of damage. The main player in this regard is Running Back Derrick Henry who is an absolute battering ram once he gets going. He’ll be the go to person for the Titans to tire out the Ravens’ defense.

If the Ravens get into their groove, they may prove to be too strong for the Titans. But the Titans are a physical team and that could count for a lot in this Divisional Round matchup.

