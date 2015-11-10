Better battery life for smartphones of 2016? “An absolute yes,” says Qualcomm

Battery life is a sticking point for smartphone manufacturers worldwide, but Qualcomm says it’s making leaps in the field.

According to the US chipmaker, the upcoming Snapdragon 820 mobile chipset offers significant performance improvements compared to its predecessor.

Speaking at the New York launch event for the new chipset, Qualcomm’s Tim McDonough, vice-president of product marketing, said: “ Do I get better battery life with the 820? And the answer is an absolute yes .”

According to McDonough, the Snapdragon 820 uses 30% less power than the Snapdragon 810.

It also helps answer one of the burning questions about the Snapdragon 820: will the smartphone chip suffer from overheating issues?

After all, the Snapdragon 810 was plagued by complaints over rumoured thermal inefficiency.

But according to Qualcomm, efficiency improvements with the Snapdragon 820 mean we won’t see a repeat of last year.

“Heat is the result of wasted power,” McDonough explains. “So the Snapdragon 820 is also more efficient and cooler than previous processors.”

That’s good news, since there have already been reports that the Snapdragon 820 may suffer from heat issues, with Samsung allegedly working to fix the problem ahead of the release of the Samsung Galaxy S7 next year.

