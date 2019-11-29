Grab yourself a PS4 and FIFA 20 with this great Sony Xperia 5 contract

Vodafone has unveiled a great deal that will let you bag the Sony Xperia 5 along with a PlayStation 4 and a copy of FIFA 20. Here’s the offer…
The deal will see you get a Sony Xperia 5 handset (RRP: £699), a PS4 (worth £249.99), and a copy of FIFA 20 (RRP: £47.99) for just £36 per month on a two-year plan, with an additional £9 upfront. Not only that, but unlimited data, minutes, and texts are included in this bundle, making it a great deal for power users.
Grab a bundle including the Sony Xperia 5, PS4, and FIFA 20, for just £36 per month
This deal nets you a bunch of great tech along with unlimited data, minutes, and texts
In our review of the Sony Xperia 5 we were particularly impressed by the screen. It has an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio which is ideal for watching widescreen films or TV shows on Netflix. It’s a very sharp OLED display, and it has excellent HDR support. The cameras on this phone are also the best on any Sony phone we’ve seen — albeit not the best around on the market — with three 12-megapixel sensors, and a physical shutter button to facilitate taking snaps. The phone also packs a punch in the processing department, with even the most demanding games running flawlessly.
We also had a lot of praise for the PS4 when we put it under review. It’s a very quiet and energy efficient console, and it’s easy to expand the HDD space. If you’re a dedicated you’ll probably prefer to opt for the PS4, but otherwise this is a very capable console. As for FIFA 20, it feels familiar to preivous entries in the series but an remains entertaining experience.
Make no mistake — there’s a clutch of great tech available here for a great price in this steal of a deal.
This deal nets you a bunch of great tech along with unlimited data, minutes, and texts
If you’re a gamer looking for a competitively priced new phone contract with plenty of data to burn through, then this could be the perfect match for you. Now’s the perfect time to snap it up.