Grab yourself a PS4 and FIFA 20 with this great Sony Xperia 5 contract

Vodafone has unveiled a great deal that will let you bag the Sony Xperia 5 along with a PlayStation 4 and a copy of FIFA 20. Here’s the offer…

The deal will see you get a Sony Xperia 5 handset (RRP: £699), a PS4 (worth £249.99), and a copy of FIFA 20 (RRP: £47.99) for just £36 per month on a two-year plan, with an additional £9 upfront. Not only that, but unlimited data, minutes, and texts are included in this bundle, making it a great deal for power users.

In our review of the Sony Xperia 5 we were particularly impressed by the screen. It has an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio which is ideal for watching widescreen films or TV shows on Netflix. It’s a very sharp OLED display, and it has excellent HDR support. The cameras on this phone are also the best on any Sony phone we’ve seen — albeit not the best around on the market — with three 12-megapixel sensors, and a physical shutter button to facilitate taking snaps. The phone also packs a punch in the processing department, with even the most demanding games running flawlessly.

We also had a lot of praise for the PS4 when we put it under review. It’s a very quiet and energy efficient console, and it’s easy to expand the HDD space. If you’re a dedicated you’ll probably prefer to opt for the PS4, but otherwise this is a very capable console. As for FIFA 20, it feels familiar to preivous entries in the series but an remains entertaining experience.

Make no mistake — there’s a clutch of great tech available here for a great price in this steal of a deal.

If you’re a gamer looking for a competitively priced new phone contract with plenty of data to burn through, then this could be the perfect match for you. Now’s the perfect time to snap it up.

Peter Phelps
Peter Phelps

