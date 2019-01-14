This PS1-inspired Hotline Miami fan project looks bananas

Top down kill-’em-up Hotline Miami had a unique sense of style, but if you’ve ever wondered what it make look like as a low-res 3D game, cast your eyes downwards.

Pitching Hotline Miami as a game for the original PlayStation, this one minute video is the work of developers Puppet Combo, who have created indie horror games like Babysitter Bloodbath and Power Drill Massacre. I hadn’t heard of the games before seeing this video, but the grindhouse stylings of these video game nasties is a good fit to bring to Dennaton’s Hotline Miami.

Indeed, the outfit’s experience has brought a number of cool little features to the gameplay footage, including burrs of television static and a retro font delivering the page furniture.

The grimy look actually has more in common with PS2 stealth killer franchise Manhunt, rather than the neon kissed brutality of Hotline Miami, but it fits perfectly with the feel of the early experiments with 3D environments that came later in the PlayStation era, with a shuddering camera and slightly awkward environments.

After the video, the developers shined a spotlight on some of these environments with an addition Twitter post. It’s eyecatching stuff, especially the flamingo print wallpaper.

As develop Dennaton have expressed no desire to revisit Hotline Miami, it’s bittersweet to see this fan project, knowing that we’ll probably not get to slip into an animal mask and jacket for a third time. This video hints at a potential new direction that is sadly unlikely to ever be explored. It does look cool though.

Puppet Combo are doing more bits and pieces on their Patreon, which might scratch your itch for indie horror. If you’re into that. I’m not, the last time I played Alien Isolation I actually cried.