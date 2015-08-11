PS Plus subscription prices to rise in the UK

Sony has confirmed that UK PS Plus membership prices are set to rise in the very near future.

The cost for a monthly, or three-month long subscription to PlayStation Plus in the UK from September 1.

Although final figures have yet to be confirmed, you can be sure that the current £5.49 monthly price and £11.99 quarterly price will be no more.

“We are dedicated to bringing PlayStation Plus members the best possible service with the most compelling content,” read the statement from PlayStation UK to Gamespot.

“From September 1, 2015, we will be increasing the price of monthly and three-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions in line with market conditions.”



It isn’t yet clear whether the price rises will be extended to other European regions or the US, or whether subscribers will receive any additional perks for the increased outlay.

“We will continue to invest in PS Plus to ensure an unparalleled experience, featuring the best-quality games and features.”

PlayStation Plus currently offers subscribers discounts on certain PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games, and is required to play any online multiplayer games on PS4.

You also receive access to a selection of free games each month, which can be played for as long as the subscription is maintained.

This month, the free PS Plus games on offer are as follows: