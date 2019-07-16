Prime Day camera alert: The Fujifilm X-T100 drops to its lowest ever price

If you’re looking for stylish, intuitive mirrorless camera to take your photography to the next level, they don’t come much better than the Fujifilm X-T100 – and it’s now dropped to its lowest ever price in this superb Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal.
With a 22% Prime Day discount available on 15-16 July, you can now pick one up for just £429 – and incredibly, that’s with an XC15-45mm kit lens too.
The perfect 'learner' camera for beginners looking to step up from smartphone photography, the X-T100 was already great value – but is now one of the best camera buys around with this huge discount. It has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, an electronic viewfinder and is compatible with arguably the best range of lenses around.
Why is the X-T100 such a good camera for learning about photography and trumping your smartphone snaps? Well, like more premium cameras like the Fujifilm X-T30, it has an electronic viewfinder, intuitive manual dials, and a stylish, retro design – but it’s also priced like a premium compact camera.
You’ll be able to produce results that go well beyond a compact camera, though, because the X-T100 is compatible with X-Series lenses, which arguably have the best collection of affordable prime lenses on any camera system.
The X-T100’s 24.2MP APS-C sensor is very sharp and digs out incredible detail, and it’s a very capable vlogging camera too thanks to the side-flipping screen – a feature that you don’t get even on the far more pricey Fujifilm X-T30.
The cherry on top, particularly for those who don’t like to spend hours editing photos, are Fujifilm’s excellent Film Simulations – flip it into Vivid for punchier colours that don’t go overboard, or Classic Chrome for a moodier look.
In our review of the Fujifilm X-T100, we said: “The X-T100 would make a great first ‘proper’ camera for anyone whose Instagram habit has turned into an addiction (assuming it’s the taking photos part you like, rather than the showing off bit).”
We concluded: “The combination of retro styling and premium build in a compact body makes it a lovely object to own and use, and you’d have to spend a lot more to better the photos it takes.”
