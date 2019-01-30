Premier Sports: All you need to know about the new home of Serie A

Eleven Sports UK snuck under the noses of BT Sport and Sky Sports to wrestle Serie A and La Liga rights respectively from the British broadcast giants last year, but with underwhelming subscriber figures leading to months of speculation over the future of its service, the streaming upstart will relinquish the rights to Italian Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie leagues to Premier Sports.

That means Serie A and the Eredivisie return to British TV after a brief time away, with Premier Sports set to gain the rights to Serie A from February, and retain them until the end of the 2020/21 season. So if you’re in need of a CR7 fix or miss seeing PSV Eindhoven’s battles against Ajax, Premier Sports is now your premier destination.

But where can you get Premier Sports TV, what matches are available and how much does it cost? We’ve got the skinny on all the details you need.

Premier Sports − Price

There are a number of ways to access Premier Sports TV package. New customers joining via the Sky platform can get access to Premier Sports 1 and 2 for £9.99/month, with the first month free. This is, of course, on top of the amount you pay for your Sky subscription.

Or you could opt for a season ticket that costs £99, and could save you £21 per year in comparison to subbing each month. According the Premier Sports site, you don’t need to be a Sky HD customer to get Premier HD channels, you just need to own a Sky HD box.

Considering the Sky HD box has been phased out for some time, with the Sky Q service replacing it, we’d assume you’ll receive HD pictures as standard (but not 4K).

Multi-room viewing is also possible and we’d imagine it’ll work in the same manner for Sky Q as it did on Sky HD. Subscriptions for multi-room must be sorted over the phone, which sounds rather archaic to us. The cost is an added £1/month per box.

Subscribers to Virgin can purchase a Premier Sports subscription for £9.99/month on top of their existing TV bundle. If you’d prefer to go straight to the source, there’s also a Premier Player rolling contract option for, you guessed it, £9.99/month.

If you want access to the full season of content from each sport, it’s £11.99/month. For Sky users, access to previous content is another £2 on top. There’s no word of availability on BT Sport.

Premier Sports is also offering any Eleven Sports users the opportunity to subscribe via Sky or the Premier Player at the reduced rate of £5.99, with the first month free.

Premier Sports − Free trial

According to the Premier Sports website, the only mention of a free trial is for Sky subscribers or for those who watch via the Premier Player. The offer of a free month does not apply to Virgin customers.

You can cancel your subscription at any time, but Premier Sports advises that notice to cancel should be given at least five working days before for card payments, and 15 working days for direct debit users to avoid further payments.

Cancelling on the Sky platform requires a call to 0333 003 3773. For Premier Player users, you’ll need to email support@premiersports.com. For Virgin users, contact Virgin directly.

Premier Sports − Live football

Premier Sports intends to show six Serie A matches per week and, rather vaguely, the “biggest” matches from the Eredivisie. Select matches will be shown live.

Here are the games that are scheduled for this weekend:

Saturday, February 2

NO GAMES SCHEDULED

Sunday, February 3

4.55pm − Inter Milan vs Bologna (PS1)

7.25pm − Roma vs AC Milan (PS1)

Monday, February 4

5.55pm − Frosinone v Lazio (PS1)

7.55pm − Cagliari v Atalanta (PS1)

How to watch Premier Sports online

For those not subscribing to Sky and Virgin, the Premier Player is your choice for online viewing.

The service includes a seven-day catch-up service allowing you to “watch any live or delayed event from the previous week”.

It’s not available in 4K, so content maxes out to HD and it’s viewable on “all major devices” from iOS to Android and PCs. If you are a Sky subscriber, the Premier Player is bundled in for free. To watch via a browser, up-to-date versions of Chrome and Firefox are recommended.

Premier Sports − App

There’s an Android app and an iOS app available for Premier Player. The website infers that you sign up to the Player website before downloading the app through the Apple and Google Play stores.

The Premier Player does not officially support playback on Kindle Fire devices, but there is a workaround to get it up and running on the Kindle Fire HD. For more information on how, head over to this page.

You cannot watch the service on more than two devices at any one time. You will need to log out of one device to use on another. If you can’t access the original device, “you will have to wait 10 hours before being able to log-in on the new device.”

How to watch Premier Sports on TV

As mentioned above, Premier Sports is available on Sky and Virgin channels (but not BT Sport).

On Sky, the channels to tune into are 412 for Premier 1 in HD and 435 for Premier 2. On Virgin, go to Channel 551 for Premier 1 HD broadcasts and 552 for Premier 2.

As well as live and delayed matches, weekly highlights and preview shows will be presented on the service too.

Premier Sports also has a sister channel in FreeSports. As the name implies it’s free to watch, and in terms of football content you can see Serie A and the Eredivisie games but the frequency of matches is fewer. You can catch live matches of the Portuguese Primera Liga there, though.

It’s available on Freeview HD channel 64, Sky channel 422, Virgin 553, FreeSat 252, TalkTalk 64 and, according to the website, BT channel 64.

Are you an Eleven Sports customer looking to jump ship? Is Premier Sports an enticing proposition? Let us know on Facebook or on Twitter @TrustedReviews.