Porto vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League live online

Porto vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch the Champions League quarter-final live online. Our guide brings you the channel information, kick-off time and a prediction for the CL QF second leg on Wednesday night.

Liverpool stand on the verge of a semi-final berth against Barcelona following a convincing 2-0 win over Portuguese champions Porto in the 1st leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield last week.

The Reds – five time winners of the European Cup – travel to Portugal for the second leg on Wednesday night hoping to avoid any trickiness en route to the mouthwatering last four clash.

Porto face a tough ask against the current Premier League leaders and will be hell bent on revenge following a 5-0 home drubbing in the last sixteen during last year’s tournament.

Liverpool come into the game riding high, having regained top spot in the Premier League on Sunday against Chelsea. The club has no new injury worries going into tonight’s clash. Porto, who dispatched Roma in the previous round, are locked in a title race of their own, level on points with Benfica going into the final stretch.

So, the stage is set for two giants of European football to do battle once again, with Messi, Suarez and co waiting in the wings

Porto vs Liverpool: Kick-off time and how to watch

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:15pm on BT Sport 3, with kick off starting at 8:00pm UK time.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber you’ll be able to watch on your TV set, or via the BT Sport app and the BTSport.com website. The came is also live on the large screen app for Apple TV, Samsung TV and Xbox.

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Do you think Porto can avenge the first leg loss? We don’t. We’re going with another Liverpool win. Share your predictions with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.