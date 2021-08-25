Poly has announced the addition of the Voyager 4300 UC Series to its award-winning range of Voyager Bluetooth headsets, designed to keep workers productive at home or in the office.

Given how Zoom calls could be here to stay and that the headset market has gotten bigger – according to research by Frost & Sullivan, the global professional Bluetooth UC headset market grew by 88.2% in 2020 to $591.6 million – it’ll make sense for those working from home or heading back into the office to improve the quality audio experience. And that is what Poly’s Voyager 4300 UC Series headset looks to do.

Untying you from your desk with a wireless range of 50m, the Voyager 4300 UC connects you either to a mobile device or computer via the BT700 USB adapter for 24 hours of talk time. Charging of the headset is possible through the Voyager Office base optional accessory, or the Voyager 4300 UC charging stand sold separately.

Given how muting and unmuting oneself always seems to be a tricky aspect of web calls, the Voyager 4300 UC series aims to resolve this with an easy-to-locate and use mute button so no one hears the rabid child in the background or your cat trying to paw at you. The Dynamic Mute Alert notifies users if they’re talking while muted, so you’ll instantly know if you’re being heard or not.

There’s a dedicated Microsoft Teams-certified version with a dedicated Teams button that brings up the app and provides visual alerts when you get a notification. There’s a Zoom-certified headset with remote call control and mute sync functionality. The headset is also available as a two-ear stereo version or in a one-ear mono style.

The Voyager headset claims it offers “outstanding pro-grade audio quality”. Integrated into the headset is Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology that blocks out background noise. Another piece of tech in the PolySoundGuard Digital that refines speech so it sounds as natural as possible.

You can also get product support with Poly Lens with a 2-year limited warranty and access to Poly’s standard support. A Poly+ paid subscription service is available too, offering 24/7 technology support for personal devices and a three-year warranty.

The Voyager 4300 UC headset doesn’t come cheap with a starting price of $209. It will be made available worldwide, and we’ll look to update this article with prices in different regions.