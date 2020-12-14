Pokémon Go is offline – here’s why the game isn’t working

Pokémon Go is currently offline and so any players hoping to jump in will have to wait until the servers are back online.

The game’s downtime is linked to a current issue affecting all of Google’s services, with popular sites and apps like YouTube and Google Maps currently offline. Pokémon Go utilises Google Maps to produce its in-game content, which is why the servers have been affected. As of yet, we don’t know what the source is of the server issues in question.

Similarly, there’s been no official word yet from Pokémon Go’s social channels, but we’ll update this story once an official comment has been made from either Google or developer Niantic.

Anyone trying to log into Pokémon Go will be stopped with a failed login screen, forcing users into a loop.

The current issue highlights just how problematic cloud gaming can be when the central servers dedicated to keeping a game afloat are affected. Of course, the problem is exacerbated with triple-A games purchased over cloud services, as a gamer’s access to these titles is dictated entirely by the service that hosts them.

Several Pokémon Go users have already taken to Twitter to voice their disdain for the current downtime, with memes and cursing aplenty. Pokémon Go is still one of the most popular mobile games to date, so it’s no surprise that these ongoing events will continue to cause quite a stir online until they’re fixed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information appears.