Top up your Playstation Plus membership with this great Prime Day discount

If you missed out on re-upping your PlayStation Plus membership during the recent Days Of Play event, Amazon has you covered with a discounted digital code that’ll keep you rolling for another 12-months.

The Prime Day sale sees the PlayStation Plus 12-month membership reduced to $39.99. That’s a $20 saving on the recommended price of $59.99. Granted, we see this deal a few times throughout the year, but we always like to strike when the iron is hot.

You’ll see the discount added at checkout when you follow the link below. You can also buy two of these, if you’ve got a friend in need of some PS Plus action.

Save $20 on PlayStation Plus membership PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] While we see this particular deal a few times a year, saving $20 on a PlayStation Plus membership is always a bonus for PS4 owners

A 12-month PlayStation Plus membership grants you access to online multiplayer on the Sony PS4 console, while there are monthly free games you can download and keep for as long as you sustain your membership.

You’ll also have access to exclusive discounts from the PlayStation Store, which are usually pretty substantial depending on the titles on other. Often, it’s deeper discounts on already reduced games.

Those free games aren’t to be sniffed at either, with some top but older titles in the library popping up as free downloads each month.

Either way there’s loads to look forward to with a PS Plus membership, and for the less than a price of a single new game, it’s a massive complement to your PlayStation ownership.

Essentially, if you time it right, you should never pay full price for a PlayStation Plus membership. A few times a year you’ll see the $20 off discount, but why sleep on it? Snap up your next 12 months before Prime Day reaches its climax.

